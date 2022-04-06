NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Live music and big names are making their way back to New Mexico this year. Some concerts do require medical checks before entering the event. Here’s a look at what’s coming this year.

Isleta Amphitheater

April 2022

June 2022

July 2022

August 2022

September 2022

October 2022

Popejoy Hall

April 2022

May 2022

May 11-15th – Come From Away

June 2022

September 2022

Santa Fe Opera

July 2022

More dates, shows, venues to be added as they are announced.