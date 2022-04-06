NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Live music and big names are making their way back to New Mexico this year. Some concerts do require medical checks before entering the event. Here’s a look at what’s coming this year.
Isleta Amphitheater
April 2022
- April 23rd – Earth, Wind & Fire
- April 28th – Deftones
June 2022
- June 11th – Backstreet Boys
July 2022
- July 23rd – Train
August 2022
- Halestorm and The Pretty Reckless
- Imagine Dragons
- Thomas Rhett
- Big Time Rush
- Rob Zombie & Mudvayne
- OneRepublic
September 2022
October 2022
Popejoy Hall
April 2022
- April 7th-10th – Jersey Boys
May 2022
May 11-15th – Come From Away
June 2022
- June 11th – The Daily Show Writers Comedy Tour
September 2022
- September 17th – Killer Queen
Santa Fe Opera
July 2022
- July 1st-August 27th – Carmen
- July 2nd-August 26th – The Barber of Seville
- July 16th-August 25th – Falstaff
- July 23rd-August 22nd – Tristan Und Isolde
- July 30th-August 24th – M. Butterfly
- August 14th and 21st – Apprentice Scenes
More dates, shows, venues to be added as they are announced.