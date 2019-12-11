Complete list of nominees for 26th SAG Awards

NEW YORK (AP) — On “Oodles O’ Noodles Babies,” a song on Meek Mill’s latest album, he raps about childhood struggles battling everything from poverty to violence, and proclaims: “We couldn't afford no clothes/It was hand me down/Who would think a (dude) get a Grammy now?”

The Recording Academy. Mill is a leading contender to win a Grammy after receiving his first-ever nomination last month.