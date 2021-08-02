Comedian Kathy Griffin says she has lung cancer

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Comedian and actress Kathy Griffin has revealed she has stage 1 lung cancer. She is having surgery Monday to have half of her left lung removed, she said in a morning tweet.
Story continues below:
- Community: Taos Pueblo appoints their first female police chief
- Sports: Neighbors concerned over proposed NM United stadium locations
- Politics: State House Democrats pick new acting majority floor leader
- Recall: Multiple dog food brands recalled over substance that could harm your pet
“Yes, I have lung cancer even though I’ve never smoked!” Griffin said. She added that she may not need chemotherapy or radiation once the surgery is complete.
“I should be up and running around as usual in a month or less […]I’m gonna be just fine,” she said.
Her announcement ended with a warning that the consequences of her diagnosis would have been even more serious if she had not been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Griffin urged people to get regular medical checkups, saying, “It’ll save your life.”