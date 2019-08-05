Cobie Smulders draws on cancer survival for new character

FILE – In this July 19, 2019 file photo Cobie Smulders poses for a portrait at Comic-Con International in San Diego. Smulders is drawing on her experience as a cancer survivor for her role in ABC’s “Stumptown.” The 37-year-old actress has been in remission since being diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2007, when she was starring in “How I Met Your Mother.” She had multiple surgeries and chose not to reveal her struggle until 2015. Smulders told a TV critics gathering on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019 that going through a cancer struggle made her a better person who is able to tap into things when it comes to creating characters. (Photo by Rebecca Cabage/Invision/AP, file)

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Cobie Smulders is drawing on her experience as a cancer survivor for her role in ABC’s “Stumptown.”

The 37-year-old actress has been in remission since being diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2007, when she was starring in “How I Met Your Mother.” She had multiple surgeries and chose not to reveal her struggle until 2015.

Smulders told a TV critics gathering on Monday that going through a cancer struggle made her a better person who is able to tap into things when it comes to creating characters.

Smulders plays an Army veteran who becomes a private investigator in Portland, Oregon, in “Stumptown,” debuting Sept. 25.

Despite cancer, Smulders was able to give birth to two daughters with husband Taran Killam, who stars in his own ABC comedy “Single Parents.”