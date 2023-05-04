Hillcrest Park Zoo looks to name their red kangaroos | Courtesy City of Clovis

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Earlier this month, the Hillcrest Park Zoo in Clovis held an auction to name two red kangaroos. The results are in – after a $4,000 bid, Pepper and Jack are the newly-named Clovis kangaroos.

The zoo recently obtained the kangaroos from a breeding facility in Texas. The Clovis-local food processor Southwest Cheese won the right to name the kangaroos with their winning bid; all proceeds of the contest will be going to the Hillcrest Park Zoo.

The auction closed at 4 p.m. on Friday, Apr. 28. Some of the other contending names were Hop and Scotch, Ruby and Unruly, and Verde and Cowboy.