CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Clovis-Curry County Chamber of Commerce announced the lineup for this year’s Clovis Music Festival. The event will take place in the spring.

It’ll be at the Curry County Events Center on April 14 and 15. Eli Young Band and Uncle Kracker will be headlining the first night, and Saturday, Los Huracanes del Norte is the headliner.

Tickets are not yet on sale, but that information should be announced soon. The music festival got its start back in 1987.