SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe is hosting the grand opening of its new Santa Fe Teen Center. The 17,000-square-foot facility, located at 6600 Valentine Way, will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, September 22.

The center features a gym, weight room, outdoor courtyard, performance space, kitchen, shower, washer and dryer, game room, computers and tech, and more. The center will be completely free to attend for teens ages 12 to 18.

The ceremony will begin at 2:15 p.m. and will consist of music, performances, tours of the center, a showing of the film “Pitch Perfect,” and more. The first 200 teens to attend will get free pizza and a Teen Center blanket.

Then, on Saturday, September 23, the center will host again from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. There will be facility tours, an illustration workshop, music, and more. The first 200 teens to attend will get a ticket for a free Fusion Tacos plate.