SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe is hosting the final event for 2023’s summer Movie in the Park series on Friday, August 4. Friday’s free movie showings will be “Vivo,” starting at 6 p.m., and “Elvis,” starting at 8 p.m.

The showings will be held at Swan Park, located on Jaguar Drive in Santa Fe. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own blankets and snacks, but free drinks from Coca-Cola will be available on a first-come first-served basis.

Staff from the City of Santa Fe will be at the event to answer questions and provide information on upcoming activities and events. Those who come to the event via bike will be given a free bike light, courtesy of the Santa Fe Metropolitan Planning Organization.

