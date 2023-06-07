RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Rio Rancho will be throwing a bash this year in celebration of Independence Day. The celebration will occur on Tuesday, July 4, from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Campus Park.
The free event will be packed full of fun, with a parade, live music, food trucks, a beer garden, and fireworks. Music will be performed by the Rio Grande Symphonic Band and the New Mexico Philharmonic.
Event Schedule
- Parade line-up – 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Parade float judging – 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Food trucks and beer garden – 5 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.
- Parade through City Center – 6 p.m.
- Rio Grande Symphonic Band performing in Campus Park Sky Room – 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- NM Philharmonic performing in Campus Park Sky Room – 8 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.
- Fireworks Extravaganza – 9:15 p.m.
Parade Registration
Community members who want to participate in the parade are encouraged to decorate floats using a patriotic theme. Parade registration is free, and the deadline to register is Tuesday, June 27. To register for the parade, click here or call the parks department at (505) 891-5015.
Other Important Information
- Event start times are subject to weather and may be canceled or delayed
- Parking and park seating space is available on a first-come, first-served basis
- Blankets and coolers are permitted
- No glass, outside alcoholic beverages, or grills are allowed
- Visitors are asked to access City Center via Unser Blvd/King Blvd and Paseo Del Volcan/Broadmoor Blvd