ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque will host an attempt at a pickleball world record tomorrow, Saturday, May 6. The Parks and Recreation Department will host Dean Matt as he attempts to play 48 pickleball games in 48 states in less than 48 days.

The event will take place at 11:30 a.m. at the Manzano Mesa Pickleball Courts on Elizabeth Street. The pickleball complex is slated to get 15 more courts in an upcoming expansion.