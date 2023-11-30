ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque has announced the launch of its podcast, “One ABQ & You,” which features a variety of topics revolving around life in the Duke City. The podcast is co-hosted by Mayor Tim Keller and Leah Black, an employee of the Albuquerque International Sunport who has a background in local radio.

According to the city, plans for the podcast are to cover topics like current events, the city’s history, community leaders, and more. A few of the guests in the lineup so far include the boxer Josh “Pitbull” Torres, the flamenco dancer and teacher Eva Enciñias, and the chef Marc Quiñones.

“This is a celebration of the city we love and the people and places that make it special,” says Mayor Tim Keller. “We have so many great stories to tell here in Albuquerque, and this platform allows us to get beyond the condensed headline or soundbite and have a real conversation.”

Episodes of the podcast are expected to be released once every two weeks. All episodes of “One ABQ & You” can be streamed online at this link or on other major streaming platforms. The first two episodes are available to stream as of Thursday, Nov. 30.