Cinematographer killed on New Mexico movie set to be interred

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The cinematographer who was shot and killed on a New Mexico set is expected to be laid to rest this weekend. It has been nearly one month since Actor Alec Baldwin fired the prop gun that turned out to contain a live round and killed Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film ‘Rust.’
According to Deadline, Hutchins’ ashes will be interred during a private ceremony with just family and close friends. Her family has not released the location.