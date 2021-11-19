Cinematographer killed on New Mexico movie set to be interred

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Jordan Pacheco is coming back home as a member of the Albuquerque Isotopes coaching staff. Pacheco will be the team's hitting coach for the 2022 season. The former La Cueva Bears and UNM Lobos star saw his professional baseball career start in the Colorado Rockies organization when they drafted him in the ninth round in 2007.

Pacheco's career has officially come full circle as he prepares to coach at a ballpark he once called home. "I got to play here in high school," said Pacheco. "I got to play here in college and got to play here as a professional and now to kind of have the opportunity to coach here it definitely is surreal. You just don't know where your life is going to go, especially in this game of baseball."