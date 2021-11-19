Cinematographer killed on New Mexico movie set to be interred

PARK CITY, UT – JANUARY 28: Halyna Hutchins attends the SAGindie Sundance Filmmakers Reception at Cafe Terigo on January 28, 2019 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Fred Hayes/Getty Images for SAGindie)

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The cinematographer who was shot and killed on a New Mexico set is expected to be laid to rest this weekend. It has been nearly one month since Actor Alec Baldwin fired the prop gun that turned out to contain a live round and killed Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film ‘Rust.’

According to Deadline, Hutchins’ ashes will be interred during a private ceremony with just family and close friends. Her family has not released the location.

