Christmas film shooting in Socorro showcases local cast, crew

SOCORRO, N.M. (KRQE) – A homegrown Christmas movie is in the works against the backdrop of a historic New Mexico landmark. Local writer and director, Jim Burleson, is shooting ‘Letter at Christmas’ at the 100-year-old Val Verde Hotel in Socorro which he owns. Burleson says he and his wife came up with the idea to tell a Christmas story and easily found local talent willing to get together on a slim budget and make it happen.

“The best part of shooting a movie like this is having guys that would come and join this type of production knowing that they’re not at the highest pay tier, they’re just coming to give a hand to a fellow filmmaker. You don’t have to bring in people from L.A., Vancouver, we have the best in the world,” Burleson said.

New Mexico actors like Steven Michael Quezada are among the cast members.