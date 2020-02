CHIMAYO, N.M. (KRQE)- A popular travel site is highlighting one New Mexico town for its charming characteristics. Chimayo is taking the 24th spot on Big 7 Travel‘s Top 50 List of Most Charming Towns in America.

The site highlights the historic village’s mountainous charm and religious monuments like the famous Santuario de Chimayo. Stockbridge, Massachusetts took the number one spot on the list with Woodstock, Virginia and Big Sky, Montana following.