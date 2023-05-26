NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Trip Advisor recently released a list of the best “Out-of-the-Ordinary Hotels” from its 2023 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Hotels. A New Mexico hotel in Tucumcari made the list in spot No. 9 – the Blue Swallow Motel.

Blue Swallow Motel

The Blue Swallow Motel has been hosting visitors since it opened in 1939. Sitting right on historic Route 66 in Tucumcari, the hotel takes visitors on a trip back in time. The spot is family owned and operated, with each detail purposefully placed. From neon lights to attached garages and beautifully restored rooms, the motel provides an extremely unique experience for visitors.

Tucumcari, New Mexico, USA. Route 66. Historic Blue Swallow Motel. Adobe Stock.

We award Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best to hotels with a high volume of above-and-beyond reviews and opinions from our community over a 12-month period. Each winner has passed our rigorous trust and safety standards. Fewer than 1% of Tripadvisor’s 8 million listings are awarded Best of the Best, signifying the highest level of excellence in hospitality. Trip Advisor

Making the Best of the Best list is a big achievement for businesses. To learn more about the Blue Swallow Motel, or to book your stay, visit the motel’s website here.