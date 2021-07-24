‘Carve Wars’ comes to New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The roaring of chainsaws filled the Sipapu Ski and Summer Resort this weekend. The sound was coming from seven chainsaw-wielding artists, transforming logs into art.

Joe Wenal says he’s been organizing the Carve War shows for seven years all across the country. “The first year, it just exploded and every year following, we’ve probably added two or three shows a year,” said Wenal, the owner of Carve Wars.

This is the first time Carve Wars was in Sipapu, bringing in artists from around the region to compete, including two from New Mexico. “These guys are all award-winning carvers,” said Wenal. “It’s really neat to see what they do,” Wenal told KRQE.

Wenal says they didn’t have to halt Carve Wars during the pandemic, but they did have to scale back quite a bit. He says people seem even more excited than before to get out and see the show.

A portion of this year’s auctions are being donated to the Food Depot, some of the money raised at this auction will go to the local branch in New Mexico. Carve Wars’ next stop will be Durango, Colorado.