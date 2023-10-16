NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The game show “Jeopardy!” has asked many New Mexico-related questions over the years. Do you know the answers? Let’s find out.

All of the following questions have been asked on air during episodes of “Jeopardy!” and all of them relate to New Mexico. Use your cursor to highlight the answers below and see how well you know the Land of Enchantment.

For $200: This mountain system stretches from New Mexico to the Brooks Range north of the Arctic Circle. Answer: Rocky Mountains

For $400: This city is home to New Mexico's state fair Answer: Albuquerque

For $600: She painted the "Purple Hills Near Abiquiu," New Mexico, in 1935 Answer: Georgia O'Keeffe

For $800: This December birthstone is the state gem of Arizona & New Mexico Answer: Turquoise

For $1,000: Imprisoned in 1881, Billy the Kid appealed to this governor who was too busy promoting his novel to help Answer: Lew Wallace

For $1,200: This college boasts "mesas to the west…the banks of the historic Rio Grande, and the Sandia Mountains to the east" Answer: University of New Mexico

For $1,400: This monster of a river flows from Catron County, New Mexico, to the Colorado River in Arizona Answer: Gila River

For $1,600: Put out by the Air Force in 1995, a report on a 1947 incident here is subtitled "Facts vs. Fiction in the New Mexico Desert" Answer: Roswell

For $1,800: She was born Demetria Guynes on November 11, 1962, in Roswell, New Mexico Answer: Demi Moore

For $2,000: This expanse of gypsum dunes lies between the San Andres & Sacramento Mountains in New Mexico Answer: White Sands National Monument

This expanse of gypsum dunes lies between the San Andres & Sacramento Mountains in New Mexico

Not all “Jeopardy!” questions are about New Mexico, but ones like these center around the 47th state. So, how did you do?