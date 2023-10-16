NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The game show “Jeopardy!” has asked many New Mexico-related questions over the years. Do you know the answers? Let’s find out.
All of the following questions have been asked on air during episodes of “Jeopardy!” and all of them relate to New Mexico. Use your cursor to highlight the answers below and see how well you know the Land of Enchantment.
- For $200: This mountain system stretches from New Mexico to the Brooks Range north of the Arctic Circle.
- Answer: Rocky Mountains
- For $400: This city is home to New Mexico’s state fair
- Answer: Albuquerque
- For $600: She painted the “Purple Hills Near Abiquiu,” New Mexico, in 1935
- Answer: Georgia O’Keeffe
- For $800: This December birthstone is the state gem of Arizona & New Mexico
- Answer: Turquoise
- For $1,000: Imprisoned in 1881, Billy the Kid appealed to this governor who was too busy promoting his novel to help
- Answer: Lew Wallace
- For $1,200: This college boasts “mesas to the west…the banks of the historic Rio Grande, and the Sandia Mountains to the east”
- Answer: University of New Mexico
- For $1,400: This monster of a river flows from Catron County, New Mexico, to the Colorado River in Arizona
- Answer: Gila River
- For $1,600: Put out by the Air Force in 1995, a report on a 1947 incident here is subtitled “Facts vs. Fiction in the New Mexico Desert”
- Answer: Roswell
- For $1,800: She was born Demetria Guynes on November 11, 1962, in Roswell, New Mexico
- Answer: Demi Moore
- For $2,000: This expanse of gypsum dunes lies between the San Andres & Sacramento Mountains in New Mexico
- Answer: White Sands National Monument
Not all “Jeopardy!” questions are about New Mexico, but ones like these center around the 47th state. So, how did you do?