Business for Breaking Bad RV Tour continues to boom

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico film industry has brought in millions of dollars over the years in direct and supplementary spending for production. But it’s also helped to create a niche in tourism that has provided lucrative careers for New Mexico entrepreneurs.

Spend any time driving the streets of Albuquerque and you’re bound to see a retro, dilapidated RV made famous by the Sony Pictures Television series “Breaking Bad.” And while you won’t find Walter White or Jesse Pinkman behind the wheel, you will meet a couple of superfans who turned their devotion to the series into a lucrative career.

“If Breaking Bad did not exist, or Better Call Saul or El Camino now, I mean, we would not be in business,” says Frank Sandoval. “We owe everything to the film industry.”

Frank and Jackie Sandoval were both tethered to the corporate world before a pair of layoffs changed the trajectory of their careers. “A friend from Florida said, ‘well, you guys should start a Breaking Bad tour, but you ought to do it in a Breaking Bad RV,'” Frank says.

The Sandovals found the first of three Fleetwood Bounders in Arizona and learned quickly that the upkeep on their prized rides wouldn’t be an easy task. “Boy, did we have a hard time bringing it back though,” says Jackie.

“The fuel pump in the rear was put on backwards, so as the mechanical pump was pulling gas, the one in the back was trying to send it back into the gas tank,” adds Frank.

After thousands of dollars in repairs and renovations, the first Breaking Bad RV Tour debuted at the 2015 Albuquerque Comic-Con, giving devout fans an opportunity to see iconic filming locations in the seats of a tricked-out “Crystal Ship.”

“We just started doing the tour business full-time and it’s been great ever since. I’m shocked it’s still going,” says Jackie Sandoval. Since launching their small business, Frank and Jackie have hosted thousands of fans from all across the country and the globe, underscoring the worldwide popularity of Breaking Bad. And that popularity has translated into a living carved out by passion and ingenuity.

“It has provided an income that is equal to what I was making at HP,” says Frank.

Although the Breaking Bad universe is now more than a decade old, the Sandovals don’t see interest in their tours slowing down any time soon, especially with the final season of Better Call Saul set to bow in 2022.

“I think it’s more popular now than when we started the tours. We’re seeing a whole new generation of fans now. These are people that had not watched it before, that are actually watching it now. And with all the binge-watching going on now, I’m seeing an uptick in popularity that’s just unbelievable,” says Frank.

The RV tour departs from Old Town throughout the week and takes approximately three hours to complete and the company also offers a virtual tour on their website.