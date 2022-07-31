ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In what was possibly the most anticipated game at Isotopes park this season, Breaking Bad stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul were in attendance for Saturday night’s Green Chile Cheeseburgers game. Cranston and Paul received a warm welcome from fans during a pregame ceremony where Heisenberg and Jesse Pinkman thanked the city for support throughout the years and concluded with the two participating in the first pitch.

“It is so good to be back in Albuquerque,” said Paul. “New Mexico, our home away from home, it’s always such a warm welcome and it’s always so good to step foot inside this beautiful state, this beautiful city.”

“We’re so honored to be here tonight to come back and say ‘hello,’ and in a way say ‘goodbye,'” Cranston said. “For 15 years, Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul have been in this great city and all of you have been such wonderful hosts, and we will never forget that.”

Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul items were also auctioned off during the game. Proceeds from the auction were given to the Children’s Cancer Fund of New Mexico and New Mexico Veterans Integration Centers, with a total of over $100,000 raised.

In total, the announced attendance for Saturday night’s game was 15,619. The number is the largest by any minor league team this season and the ninth largest crowd in the 20-year history of Isotopes Park.