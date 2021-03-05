‘Breath Taking’ exhibit opening soon at Santa Fe art museum

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new exhibit at the New Mexic Museum of Art explores something critical many take for granted. The show called “Breath Taking” comes as respiratory health has become a big concern during the pandemic. The phrase “I can’t breathe” has also emerged as a rallying cry for social justice in the wake of George Floyd’s death in the May of 2020.

According to the museum director, the exhibit takes into account the philosophical and spiritual ramifications of breath. The exhibit opens Saturday, May 13 and runs through September 5.

The exhibit includes more than 45 drawings, installations, photographs, sculpture, and video by artists Stuart Allen, Linda Alterwitz, Dan Estabrook, Brian Finke, David S. Goodsell, Cynthia Greig, Alison Keogh, Sant Khalsa, Marietta Patricia Leis, Shaun Leonardo, Tony Mobley, Jill O’Bryan, Peter Olson, Kim Richardson, Frank Rodick, Meridel Rubenstein, Don J. Usner, and Will Wilson.