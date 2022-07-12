ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is putting statues of Breaking Bad characters Walter White and Jesse Pinkman in the Convention Center. According to Sony Pictures and the city, Mayor Tim Keller, actors Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul along with the show’s creators will unveil the bronze statues inside the Convention Center on July 29.

The studio says show creator Vince Gilligan commissioned the statues and is donating them to the city. Gilligan has spoken over the years about how important Albuquerque was to the show. “Albuquerque, low and behold, became a character on Breaking Bad in ways that never in my wildest dreams could’ve foreseen,” said Gilligan.

The show was supposed to be set in Riverside, California but the shooting took place in Albuquerque because of New Mexico’s film incentives. The setting was then changed to Albuquerque to avoid the hassle of recreating a California city.

“The city of Albuquerque played such an indelible and significant role in this incredibly iconic series. It is only fitting that statues of these two notable and renowned characters become a part of Albuquerque’s landscape as the city did for the series,” said Jeff Frost, President, Sony Pictures Television and Jason Clodfelter, Co-President, Sony Pictures Television in a news release. “We are so grateful to the city and people of Albuquerque for providing such a wonderful and picturesque home for Breaking Bad and these statues are a small demonstration of our appreciation. We can’t thank Vince, Bryan and Aaron, Mayor Keller and the city enough for making this momentous event happen.”

In a statement, Cranston and Paul said they’re thrilled to have statues in a city that means so much to them and to the show. There are other cities that honor films and TV shows with statues. There is a Mary Tyler Moore statue in Minneapolis and a Rocky statue in Philadelphia.

Also, Better Call Saul, the spin-off of Breaking Bad, is nominated for seven primetime Emmy awards. The show is in its sixth and final season.