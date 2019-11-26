‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ producer gets green light on Michael Jackson biopic

SANTA MARIA, CA – JUNE 13: Michael Jackson prepares to enter the Santa Barbara County Superior Court to hear the verdict read in his child molestation case June 13, 2005 in Santa Maria, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian-Pool/Getty Images)

(KRQE)-The King of Pop’s life story will soon be heading to the big screen as Michael Jackson’s estate has allegedly agreed to a picture deal.

According to Deadline, “Bohemian Rhapsody” producer Graham King secured the rights to make a biopic about the late entertainer with access to all of his music. Oscar-nominated screenwriter John Logan, who wrote “Gladiator”, and “The Aviator” will pen the script.

The late singer’s life has been highly controversial as Jackson began his career in entertainment at a young age before its peak in the ’80s with the release of albums such as “Thriller” and “Bad”. Jackson was later accused of child sexual abuse by multiple accusers but was acquitted of all charges in 2005.

The singer died in June 2009 of acute propofol and benzodiazepine intoxication which was later determined to be administered by his physician. In January of 2019, HBO released a documentary on the allegations of sexual abuse by Jackson.

The biopic marks the first authorized film about Jackson. At this time the film is not set up at a studio.