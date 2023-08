NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The movie version of “Bless Me, Ultima,” based on the book by New Mexico author Rudolfo Anaya, is now streaming on Hulu.

“Bless Me, Ultima” is a coming-of-age story set in New Mexico during World War II. It centers on a boy and the curandera who becomes his protector and mentor.

The book was first published in 1972 and is considered an essential piece of Chicano literature. The movie was released in 2013.

Anaya died in 2020 at his home in Albuquerque. He was 82.