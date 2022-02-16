ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque BioPark constantly puts on fun events for children but now, they’re doing something fun for adults. Science education coordinator Jessica Washburn says ABQ BioPark’s “On the Rocks” series is shaping up to be a fun night for adults in the community.

The first one is called “On the Rocks: Beaks and Fangs” and will take place in the penguin and reptile areas. The event will feature an alcoholic themed drink as well as different happy hour appetizer stations throughout the two buildings and a cash bar.

During the event, those in attendance will be educated on the different types of penguin beaks there are as well as penguin reproduction and courtship. “Beaks and Fangs” is happening on February 19 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. tickets are $55 per person and includes the themed drink and the appetizer stations.