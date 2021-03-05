‘Better Call Saul’ to begin shooting final season

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Production on the last and final season of ‘Better Call Saul’ will begin this month. The New Mexico Film Office announced Friday that production will begin on the sixth and final 13-episode season.

“The Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, and El Camino productions are some of the best television the world has seen in modern times. These productions put New Mexico on the map as a destination for film and television and as a state, we are grateful. New Mexicans everywhere will forever hold tight to the claim to fame as the place where these productions were created,” said Alicia J. Keyes in a news release, Cabinet Secretary, New Mexico Economic Development Department. “While we are all wanting to know how the two stories intersect, it is truly bittersweet for those of us in the New Mexico film community to announce production on this final season of Better Call Saul.”



According to the same news release, ‘Better Call Saul’ will employ over 400 New Mexico crew members and over 150 New Mexico principal actors, and over 1,500 background talent. Film and television productions in the state are required to adhere to the state’s public health order and COVID-safe practices.

“We are both sad and thrilled to welcome the team of Better Call Saul back to New Mexico to film the series’ sixth and final season. The Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, and El Camino productions have had major positive and lasting impacts for New Mexico in so many ways and will always go down in the history books as the productions that changed the game for the film and television industry in New Mexico,” said Amber Dodson in a news release, Director, New Mexico Film Office. “Not only did New Mexico’s biggest city, Albuquerque get a major starring role in these productions, but New Mexico’s sky, desert, and locations were showcased, unlike anything we have ever seen on the screen before.”

The news release states that ‘Better Call Saul’ garnered a 2018 Peabody Award, and, over five seasons, has earned 40 Emmy Award nominations, four Golden Globe Award nominations, six Writers Guild Awards, nine Critics’ Choice Awards, five Television Critics Association Awards and four AFI Awards for “TV Programs of the Year,” among many other Guild nominations.

