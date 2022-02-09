ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – “Better Call Saul” is getting fans excited about its final season. The Albuquerque-based AMC series dropped a brief teaser on Twitter featuring the cold-blooded Salamanca twins.

Star Bob Odenkirk says it’s the best season yet in a tweet. This comes after production delays, including in July when Odenkirk collapsed on set from a heart attack. The trailer is accompanied by the message “mark your calendar,” but it did not give a release date.

Fans are desperately trying to decipher the teaser for the Breaking Bad spin-off’s upcoming final season. In February, the Associated Press reported that there will be 13 episodes in the final season.

“Better Call Saul” has been shot in New Mexico since 2015.