ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – We now know when Better Call Saul will return. AMC says the series will premiere Monday, April 18 with two episodes airing back-to-back. This will be followed by five episodes airing weekly.

The drama will return for its final six episodes beginning Monday, July 11. Better Call Saul was supposed to return last year but the pandemic delayed production.