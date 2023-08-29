NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Yelp has released its list of 2023’s Top 25 Ramen Spots in the United States. Although no New Mexico restaurants made the list, there are some top-ranking spots within driving distance from the Land of Enchantment.

Within the ranking’s top ten are two Nevada ramen spots – both of which are less than nine hours from Albuquerque via car. Other top ramen spots within ten hours of Albuquerque are Yutaka Japanese Restaurant in Phoenix, Arizona, which ranked in spot No. 17, and Tamashii Ramen in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, which ranked in spot No. 24.

Yelp’s Top 25 U.S. Ramen Spots 2023