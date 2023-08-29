NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Yelp has released its list of 2023’s Top 25 Ramen Spots in the United States. Although no New Mexico restaurants made the list, there are some top-ranking spots within driving distance from the Land of Enchantment.

Within the ranking’s top ten are two Nevada ramen spots – both of which are less than nine hours from Albuquerque via car. Other top ramen spots within ten hours of Albuquerque are Yutaka Japanese Restaurant in Phoenix, Arizona, which ranked in spot No. 17, and Tamashii Ramen in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, which ranked in spot No. 24.

Yelp’s Top 25 U.S. Ramen Spots 2023

  1. Ramen Boys – Las Vegas, Nevada
    • 8-hour and 24-minute drive from Albuquerque
    • Website
  2. GONZO! – Carlsbad, California
  3. Sen Noodle House – Santa Clarita, California
  4. Junpuu – Honolulu, Hawaii
  5. Susuru Ramen – Queens, New York City, New York
  6. Menya Hosaki – Washington, D.C.
  7. Yoshiya Kitchen – Las Vegas, Nevada
    • 8-hour and 32-minute drive from Albuquerque
    • Website
  8. Ramen Nagomi – New Brunswick, New Jersey
  9. RamenYa – Glen Burnie, Maryland
  10. Kin Ramen – New York City, New York
  11. Poke Ramen Asian Soul Kitchen – Davie, Florida
  12. Michi Ramen – Tampa, Florida
  13. Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya – Carmel, Indiana
  14. Momoyama Ramen & Hawaiian BBQ – Willow Grove, Pennsylvania
  15. Lucky Cat Ramen – Portland, Oregon
  16. Slurpin’ Ramen Bar – Alpharetta, Georgia
  17. Yutaka Japanese Restaurant – Phoenix, Arizona
    • 6-hour and 33-minute drive from Albuquerque
    • Website
  18. UMAI Ramen & Rice Bowl – Herndon, Virginia
  19. Okiboru Tsukemen & Ramen – Sandy Springs, Georgia
  20. Onoya Ramen – Honolulu, Hawaii
  21. DaiFuku Ramen – Chicago, Illinois
  22. Terakawa Ramen – Princeton Junction, New Jersey
  23. Noodle Tree – San Antonio, Texas
  24. Tamashii Ramen – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
    • 7-hour and 49-minute drive from Albuquerque
    • Website
  25. Ramen Ryoma – Beaverton, Oregon