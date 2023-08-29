NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Yelp has released its list of 2023’s Top 25 Ramen Spots in the United States. Although no New Mexico restaurants made the list, there are some top-ranking spots within driving distance from the Land of Enchantment.
Within the ranking’s top ten are two Nevada ramen spots – both of which are less than nine hours from Albuquerque via car. Other top ramen spots within ten hours of Albuquerque are Yutaka Japanese Restaurant in Phoenix, Arizona, which ranked in spot No. 17, and Tamashii Ramen in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, which ranked in spot No. 24.
Yelp’s Top 25 U.S. Ramen Spots 2023
- Ramen Boys – Las Vegas, Nevada
- 8-hour and 24-minute drive from Albuquerque
- Website
- GONZO! – Carlsbad, California
- Sen Noodle House – Santa Clarita, California
- Junpuu – Honolulu, Hawaii
- Susuru Ramen – Queens, New York City, New York
- Menya Hosaki – Washington, D.C.
- Yoshiya Kitchen – Las Vegas, Nevada
- 8-hour and 32-minute drive from Albuquerque
- Website
- Ramen Nagomi – New Brunswick, New Jersey
- RamenYa – Glen Burnie, Maryland
- Kin Ramen – New York City, New York
- Poke Ramen Asian Soul Kitchen – Davie, Florida
- Michi Ramen – Tampa, Florida
- Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya – Carmel, Indiana
- Momoyama Ramen & Hawaiian BBQ – Willow Grove, Pennsylvania
- Lucky Cat Ramen – Portland, Oregon
- Slurpin’ Ramen Bar – Alpharetta, Georgia
- Yutaka Japanese Restaurant – Phoenix, Arizona
- 6-hour and 33-minute drive from Albuquerque
- Website
- UMAI Ramen & Rice Bowl – Herndon, Virginia
- Okiboru Tsukemen & Ramen – Sandy Springs, Georgia
- Onoya Ramen – Honolulu, Hawaii
- DaiFuku Ramen – Chicago, Illinois
- Terakawa Ramen – Princeton Junction, New Jersey
- Noodle Tree – San Antonio, Texas
- Tamashii Ramen – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- 7-hour and 49-minute drive from Albuquerque
- Website
- Ramen Ryoma – Beaverton, Oregon