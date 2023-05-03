ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you’re looking for a brunch spot this Mother’s Day, Albuquerque has plenty of options. Below are several restaurants throughout the city that are offering a special Mother’s Day menu.
Seasons 52
- Mother’s Day Brunch Menu Highlights
- Strawberry hibiscus margarita, rose lemonade, spinach and strawberry salad, lobster bisque soup, apricot-glazed spiral ham, wood-grilled shrimp and grits.
- Price
- Varies
- Brunch Hours
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Location
- Seasons 52 at Coronado Center, 6600 Menaul Boulevard Northeast
- Reservations
- Call (505) 348-5852 or click here
- Full Mother’s Day Menu
- Website
Cafe 6855, Vernon’s Speakeasy
- Mother’s Day Brunch Menu Highlights
- Filet medallions, eggs, seasoned papas, fresh fruit, smothered burrito, huevos rancheros, berry waffles
- Price
- $45 or $20 based on meal selection
- Brunch Hours
- 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Location
- Cafe 6855/Vernon’s Speakeasy, 6855 Fourth Street Northwest
- Reservations
- Call (505) 890-9150 or click here
- Full Mother’s Day Menu
- Website
Garduno’s
- Mother’s Day Buffet Menu Highlights
- Carving stations, enchiladas, tamales, salsa bar, sides, salads, desserts
- Price
- $29 per adult, $18 for kids ages 5 to 12, $0 for children under 5
- Brunch Hours
- 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Location
- Garduno’s at Old Town, 800 Rio Grande Boulevard Northwest
- Reservations
- Call (505) 222-8766
- Full Mother’s Day Menu
- Website
MAS Tapas y Vino
- Mother’s Day Menu Highlights
- Shrimp toast, southwest shakshuka salad, grilled filet mignon, quail duo, pan-seared salmon, lavender-scented crema catalana, Easter baby cakes
- Price
- $75 per person
- Brunch Hours
- Breakfast 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Lunch 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Location
- MAS Tapas y Vino at Hotel Andaluz, 125 Second Street Northwest
- Reservations
- Call (505) 923-9080 or click here
- Full Mother’s Day Menu
- Website
Gruet Winery
- Mother’s Day Menu Highlights
- Mimosas, pastries
- Price
- $40 per person
- Brunch Hours
- 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Location
- Gruet Winery, 8400 Pan American Freeway Northeast
- Reservations
- Call (505) 821-0055 or click here
- Website
Level 5
- Mother’s Day Menu Highlights
- Pork jowl chicharrones, yellow corn-crusted cabbage or cascabel lobster bao buns, Arroz con pollo or whole roasted beef striploin, mango-raspberry mousse
- Price
- $80 per person
- Hours
- 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Location
- Level 5 at Hotel Chaco, 2000 Bellamah Avenue Northwest
- Reservations
- Call (855) 997-8208
- Full Mother’s Day Menu
- Website