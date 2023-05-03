ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you’re looking for a brunch spot this Mother’s Day, Albuquerque has plenty of options. Below are several restaurants throughout the city that are offering a special Mother’s Day menu.

Seasons 52

  • Mother’s Day Brunch Menu Highlights
    • Strawberry hibiscus margarita, rose lemonade, spinach and strawberry salad, lobster bisque soup, apricot-glazed spiral ham, wood-grilled shrimp and grits.
  • Price
    • Varies
  • Brunch Hours
    • 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Location
    • Seasons 52 at Coronado Center, 6600 Menaul Boulevard Northeast
  • Reservations
  • Full Mother’s Day Menu
  • Website

Cafe 6855, Vernon’s Speakeasy

  • Mother’s Day Brunch Menu Highlights
    • Filet medallions, eggs, seasoned papas, fresh fruit, smothered burrito, huevos rancheros, berry waffles
  • Price
    • $45 or $20 based on meal selection
  • Brunch Hours
    • 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
  • Location
    • Cafe 6855/Vernon’s Speakeasy, 6855 Fourth Street Northwest
  • Reservations
  • Full Mother’s Day Menu
  • Website

Garduno’s

  • Mother’s Day Buffet Menu Highlights
    • Carving stations, enchiladas, tamales, salsa bar, sides, salads, desserts
  • Price
    • $29 per adult, $18 for kids ages 5 to 12, $0 for children under 5
  • Brunch Hours
    • 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Location
    • Garduno’s at Old Town, 800 Rio Grande Boulevard Northwest
  • Reservations
    • Call (505) 222-8766
  • Full Mother’s Day Menu
  • Website

MAS Tapas y Vino

  • Mother’s Day Menu Highlights
    • Shrimp toast, southwest shakshuka salad, grilled filet mignon, quail duo, pan-seared salmon, lavender-scented crema catalana, Easter baby cakes
  • Price
    • $75 per person
  • Brunch Hours
    • Breakfast 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Lunch 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
  • Location
    • MAS Tapas y Vino at Hotel Andaluz, 125 Second Street Northwest
  • Reservations
  • Full Mother’s Day Menu
  • Website

Gruet Winery

  • Mother’s Day Menu Highlights
    • Mimosas, pastries
  • Price
    • $40 per person
  • Brunch Hours
    • 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Location
    • Gruet Winery, 8400 Pan American Freeway Northeast
  • Reservations
  • Website

Level 5

  • Mother’s Day Menu Highlights
    • Pork jowl chicharrones, yellow corn-crusted cabbage or cascabel lobster bao buns, Arroz con pollo or whole roasted beef striploin, mango-raspberry mousse
  • Price
    • $80 per person
  • Hours
    • 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Location
    • Level 5 at Hotel Chaco, 2000 Bellamah Avenue Northwest
  • Reservations
    • Call (855) 997-8208
  • Full Mother’s Day Menu
  • Website