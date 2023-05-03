ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you’re looking for a brunch spot this Mother’s Day, Albuquerque has plenty of options. Below are several restaurants throughout the city that are offering a special Mother’s Day menu.

Seasons 52

Mother’s Day Brunch Menu Highlights Strawberry hibiscus margarita, rose lemonade, spinach and strawberry salad, lobster bisque soup, apricot-glazed spiral ham, wood-grilled shrimp and grits.

Price Varies

Brunch Hours 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location Seasons 52 at Coronado Center, 6600 Menaul Boulevard Northeast

Reservations Call (505) 348-5852 or click here

Cafe 6855, Vernon’s Speakeasy

Mother’s Day Brunch Menu Highlights Filet medallions, eggs, seasoned papas, fresh fruit, smothered burrito, huevos rancheros, berry waffles

Price $45 or $20 based on meal selection

Brunch Hours 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Location Cafe 6855/Vernon’s Speakeasy, 6855 Fourth Street Northwest

Reservations Call (505) 890-9150 or click here

Garduno’s

Mother’s Day Buffet Menu Highlights Carving stations, enchiladas, tamales, salsa bar, sides, salads, desserts

Price $29 per adult, $18 for kids ages 5 to 12, $0 for children under 5

Brunch Hours 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location Garduno’s at Old Town, 800 Rio Grande Boulevard Northwest

Reservations Call (505) 222-8766

MAS Tapas y Vino

Mother’s Day Menu Highlights Shrimp toast, southwest shakshuka salad, grilled filet mignon, quail duo, pan-seared salmon, lavender-scented crema catalana, Easter baby cakes

Price $75 per person

Brunch Hours Breakfast 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Lunch 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Location MAS Tapas y Vino at Hotel Andaluz, 125 Second Street Northwest

Reservations Call (505) 923-9080 or click here

Gruet Winery

Mother’s Day Menu Highlights Mimosas, pastries

Price $40 per person

Brunch Hours 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location Gruet Winery, 8400 Pan American Freeway Northeast

Reservations Call (505) 821-0055 or click here

Level 5