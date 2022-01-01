Belen artist to be featured on CBS Sunday Morning

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico artist is being featured this weekend on CBS Sunday Morning. Renowned feminist artist Judy Chicago announced Saturday on her Facebook page that she was recently interviewed by Martha Teichner about her work.
Story continues below
- Crime: Repeat offender arrested again in Albuquerque
- Weather: Snow and arctic temperatures to kick off 2022
- Data Reporting: New Mexico Investigative Crime Series 2021
- New Mexico: The future of Jeffrey Epstein’s $27.5M New Mexico ranch
Back in 2018, Chicago – a Belen resident – was named one of Time’s 100 Most Influential People. Since then, she’s launched the Through the Flower Art Space in Belen. It’s a museum showcasing work done by her and her husband.
The segment will air Sunday, January 2 on KRQE.