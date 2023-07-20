ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The widely anticipated release of the movies “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” is here. Both of the summer’s biggest movies are available to watch in Albuquerque on Thursday ahead of their official release on Friday.

“Barbie,” directed by Greta Gerwig, takes viewers alongside Barbie and her adventures with Ken inside the hot pink Barbie Land. Director Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer,” tells the story of “the father of the atomic bomb,” J. Robert Oppenheimer. The movie has a New Mexico connection as it looks at Oppenheimer’s work done at a secret laboratory hidden in the mountains of northern New Mexico.

Where to watch “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” in Albuquerque:

Cinemark Century Rio Plex 24 and XD – 4901 Pan American Fwy. NE

Earliest “Barbie” showtime on Thursday, July 20: 3 p.m.

Earliest “Oppenheimer” showtime on Thursday, July 20: 5 p.m.

Theater also offers 70mm showing of “Oppenheimer.”

Regal Winrock – 2100 Louisiana Blvd. NE Building 400

Earliest “Barbie” showtime on Thursday, July 20: 3 p.m.

Earliest Oppenheimer showtime on Thursday, July 20: 5 p.m. “Oppenheimer” is available to watch in IMAX.



Regal UA Cottonwood – 10000 Coors Blvd. NW

Earliest “Barbie” showtime on Thursday, July 20: 3:10 p.m.

Earliest “Oppenheimer” showtime on Thursday, July 20: 5 p.m.

Flix Brewhouse Albuquerque – B, 3236 La Orilla Rd. NW #1

Earliest “Barbie” showtime on Thursday, July 20: 3:00 p.m.

Earliest “Oppenheimer” showtime on Thursday, July 20: 6 p.m.

AMC Classic Albuquerque 12 – 3810 Las Estancias Way

Earliest “Barbie” showtime on Thursday, July 20: 3:00 p.m.

Earliest “Oppenheimer” showtime on Thursday, July 20: 5 p.m. “Oppenheimer” is available to watch in IMAX.



Icon Cinemas 4 Hills Village – 13120 Central Ave. SE

Earliest “Barbie” showtime on Thursday, July 20: 3:05 p.m.

Earliest “Oppenheimer” showtime on Thursday, July 20: 5 p.m.

Icon Cinemas San Mateo ABQ – 4591 San Mateo Blvd. NE