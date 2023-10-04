ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools (APS) is getting in on the Balloon Fiesta fun for another year as the district gears up for ABQ Aloft. For the free event, dozens of elementary schools across Albuquerque will serve as launch sites for over 200 hot air balloons.

ABQ Aloft, which is for APS students, staff, and families, will take place on Friday, October 6, starting at 7 a.m. For schools with limited space, small remote-controlled balloons called “Globitos” will take off in place of full-size hot air balloons.

For a full list of 2023’s participating schools, click here.