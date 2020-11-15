Balloon Fiesta Drive-in holds last weekend of movies before lockdown

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People around the metro got out Saturday night to enjoy a weekend drive-in movie. The classic hit film “Back to the Future” was being shown at Balloon Fiesta Park.

The Balloon Fiesta Drive-in has been showing movies since July and they say the support has been encouraging. “It’s been a great turnout. We’ve been here since July and going strong, we really enjoy being here and the support Albuquerque has shown us has been incredible,” said Brandon Broemmer, facilities manager for the Balloon Fiesta Drive-in.

This was one of the last showings before the new public health order kicks in and the drive-in has to shut down because it is considered a non-essential business. Organizers say when they are allowed to return, they will now be able to show new release movies.

On Sunday, the drive-in will show the classic “Grease” which will start at 6 p.m.