Baby Yoda merchandise now available

(KRQE)- Baby Yoda merchandise has landed in a galaxy near you.

The collection launched on Disney’s online store on Tuesday. Shoppers can buy phone cases, t-shirts, mugs and more featuring the mini green creature.

The Baby Yoda character has become increasingly popular following the release of the Disney+ live-action series “Star Wars: The Mandalorian”. Referred to as an unnamed child in the show, the character has been dubbed Baby Yoda by the internet and is now seen in a variety of memes.

Some fans say they were hoping for plush dolls of Baby Yoda. Disney representatives say action figures and plush toys can take longer to design but to expect more products in the coming months.

An 11-inch Baby Yoda plush doll is available for preorder on the site with an expected launch date of April 1, 2020.