Artists celebrate holiday season with new music

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 30: Singer/songwriter Michael Buble performs at T-Mobile Arena on March 30, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Katy Perry and Michael Buble are among the artists to release new Christmas music this year.

Katy Perry’s song “Cozy Little Christmas” was released exclusively on Amazon Music last year in November but made its way to all streaming platforms on November 1, 2019. That same day, Michael Buble released a new version of “White Christmas” along with a new animated music video.

The Jonas Brothers were able to please their fans ahead of the holiday season as they reunited earlier this year just in time to drop their new single, “Like It’s Christmas”.

Artist David Archuleta celebrated the holiday season with a 2019 Christmas Tour and even made a stop in Albuquerque at the South Broadway Cultural Center earlier this month. His song “Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays” comes from his deluxe edition of the album “Winter in the Air”.

