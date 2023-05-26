NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – As of Friday, May 26, there are still some New Mexico camping spaces with availability for Memorial Day weekend. However, things could change quickly as community members make last-minute plans to celebrate.
According to the Energy, Minerals, and Natural Resources Department (EMNRD) State Parks Department, there has been a 4.5% increase in New Mexico state park visitation from January 1 to May 15 of this year compared to the same time in 2022. The good conditions from the recent increase in water levels due to snowmelt and rainfall are playing a large part in this attendance bump.
With the higher water levels comes more interest in water activities, and thus an increased risk of water-related injuries. KRQE News 13 spoke with the State Parks Marketing Manager and Public Relations Coordinator, Wendy Mason, to get some water safety tips:
- Wear a lifejacket at all times when in the water
- Colder waters (in northern New Mexico) are more dangerous than warmer waters (in southern New Mexico)
- Lifejackets are especially important in cold water, as it is more tiring to swim in
- Do not drink and drive – even in a boat
- Not only is drinking and boating dangerous, but it can result in a BUI charge
Mason also says to be mindful of fire restrictions when camping in New Mexico state parks. Fire danger changes day-to-day; to check current conditions, check the EMNRD’s website here. The EMNRD has more information on its “Know Before You Go” page.
New Mexico Campgrounds With RV Availability
*The following campgrounds have at least one day of availability this weekend. Spots are going quickly and the list may change as Memorial Day approaches
- Bluewater Lake
- Brantley Lake
- Caballo Lake
- Cimarron Canyon
- City of Rocks
- Clayton Lake State Park and Dinosaur Trackways
- Coyote Creek
- Elephant Butte Lake
- Heron Lake
- Hyde Memorial
- Leasburg Dam
- Oasis
- Percha Dam
- Rockhound
- Santa Rosa Lake
- Storrie Lake
- Sugarite Canyon
- Sumner Lake
- Ute Lake
- Villanueva
New Mexico Campgrounds With Tent Availability
*The following campgrounds have at least one day of availability this weekend. Spots are going quickly and the list may change as Memorial Day approaches
- Bluewater Lake
- Brantley Lake
- Caballo Lake
- Cimarron Canyon
- Clayton Lake State Park and Dinosaur Trackways
- Conchas Lake
- Coyote Creek
- Elephant Butte Lake
- Heron Lake
- Hyde Memorial
- Leasburg Dam
- Oasis
- Percha Dam
- Rockhound
- Santa Rosa Lake
- Storrie Lake
- Sumner Lake
- Ute Lake
First-Come First-Served Campgrounds
*The following campgrounds have first-come first-served campsites
- Bluewater Lake
- Cimarron Canyon
- Conchas Lake
- Hyde Memorial
- Oliver Lee Memorial
- Pancho Villa
- Pecos Canyon State Park
- Santa Rosa Lake
- Storrie Lake
- Sumner Lake
Campgrounds With No Availability
*The following campgrounds have no availability for Memorial Day weekend
- Bottomless Lakes
- Eagle Nest Lake
- Fenton Lake State Park
- El Vado Lake
- Manzano Mountains
- Navajo Lake
Remember to be mindful of those camping around you and to leave the parks the same as, if not better than, the way you found them – pack out what you pack in. Dogs are allowed in the parks but must be kept on leash.
To see which campsites are open, or to make a reservation, click here.