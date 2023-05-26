NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – As of Friday, May 26, there are still some New Mexico camping spaces with availability for Memorial Day weekend. However, things could change quickly as community members make last-minute plans to celebrate.

According to the Energy, Minerals, and Natural Resources Department (EMNRD) State Parks Department, there has been a 4.5% increase in New Mexico state park visitation from January 1 to May 15 of this year compared to the same time in 2022. The good conditions from the recent increase in water levels due to snowmelt and rainfall are playing a large part in this attendance bump.

With the higher water levels comes more interest in water activities, and thus an increased risk of water-related injuries. KRQE News 13 spoke with the State Parks Marketing Manager and Public Relations Coordinator, Wendy Mason, to get some water safety tips:

Wear a lifejacket at all times when in the water

Colder waters (in northern New Mexico) are more dangerous than warmer waters (in southern New Mexico) Lifejackets are especially important in cold water, as it is more tiring to swim in

Do not drink and drive – even in a boat Not only is drinking and boating dangerous, but it can result in a BUI charge



Mason also says to be mindful of fire restrictions when camping in New Mexico state parks. Fire danger changes day-to-day; to check current conditions, check the EMNRD’s website here. The EMNRD has more information on its “Know Before You Go” page.

New Mexico Campgrounds With RV Availability

*The following campgrounds have at least one day of availability this weekend. Spots are going quickly and the list may change as Memorial Day approaches

Bluewater Lake

Brantley Lake

Caballo Lake

Cimarron Canyon

City of Rocks

Clayton Lake State Park and Dinosaur Trackways

Coyote Creek

Elephant Butte Lake

Heron Lake

Hyde Memorial

Leasburg Dam

Oasis

Percha Dam

Rockhound

Santa Rosa Lake

Storrie Lake

Sugarite Canyon

Sumner Lake

Ute Lake

Villanueva

New Mexico Campgrounds With Tent Availability

*The following campgrounds have at least one day of availability this weekend. Spots are going quickly and the list may change as Memorial Day approaches

Bluewater Lake

Brantley Lake

Caballo Lake

Cimarron Canyon

Clayton Lake State Park and Dinosaur Trackways

Conchas Lake

Coyote Creek

Elephant Butte Lake

Heron Lake

Hyde Memorial

Leasburg Dam

Oasis

Percha Dam

Rockhound

Santa Rosa Lake

Storrie Lake

Sumner Lake

Ute Lake

First-Come First-Served Campgrounds

*The following campgrounds have first-come first-served campsites

Bluewater Lake

Cimarron Canyon

Conchas Lake

Hyde Memorial

Oliver Lee Memorial

Pancho Villa

Pecos Canyon State Park

Santa Rosa Lake

Storrie Lake

Sumner Lake

Campgrounds With No Availability

*The following campgrounds have no availability for Memorial Day weekend

Bottomless Lakes

Eagle Nest Lake

Fenton Lake State Park

El Vado Lake

Manzano Mountains

Navajo Lake

Remember to be mindful of those camping around you and to leave the parks the same as, if not better than, the way you found them – pack out what you pack in. Dogs are allowed in the parks but must be kept on leash.

To see which campsites are open, or to make a reservation, click here.