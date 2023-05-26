NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – As of Friday, May 26, there are still some New Mexico camping spaces with availability for Memorial Day weekend. However, things could change quickly as community members make last-minute plans to celebrate.

According to the Energy, Minerals, and Natural Resources Department (EMNRD) State Parks Department, there has been a 4.5% increase in New Mexico state park visitation from January 1 to May 15 of this year compared to the same time in 2022. The good conditions from the recent increase in water levels due to snowmelt and rainfall are playing a large part in this attendance bump.

With the higher water levels comes more interest in water activities, and thus an increased risk of water-related injuries. KRQE News 13 spoke with the State Parks Marketing Manager and Public Relations Coordinator, Wendy Mason, to get some water safety tips:

  • Wear a lifejacket at all times when in the water
  • Colder waters (in northern New Mexico) are more dangerous than warmer waters (in southern New Mexico)
    • Lifejackets are especially important in cold water, as it is more tiring to swim in
  • Do not drink and drive – even in a boat
    • Not only is drinking and boating dangerous, but it can result in a BUI charge

Mason also says to be mindful of fire restrictions when camping in New Mexico state parks. Fire danger changes day-to-day; to check current conditions, check the EMNRD’s website here. The EMNRD has more information on its “Know Before You Go” page.

New Mexico Campgrounds With RV Availability

*The following campgrounds have at least one day of availability this weekend. Spots are going quickly and the list may change as Memorial Day approaches

  • Bluewater Lake
  • Brantley Lake
  • Caballo Lake
  • Cimarron Canyon
  • City of Rocks
  • Clayton Lake State Park and Dinosaur Trackways
  • Coyote Creek
  • Elephant Butte Lake
  • Heron Lake
  • Hyde Memorial
  • Leasburg Dam
  • Oasis
  • Percha Dam
  • Rockhound
  • Santa Rosa Lake
  • Storrie Lake
  • Sugarite Canyon
  • Sumner Lake
  • Ute Lake
  • Villanueva

New Mexico Campgrounds With Tent Availability

*The following campgrounds have at least one day of availability this weekend. Spots are going quickly and the list may change as Memorial Day approaches

  • Bluewater Lake
  • Brantley Lake
  • Caballo Lake
  • Cimarron Canyon
  • Clayton Lake State Park and Dinosaur Trackways
  • Conchas Lake
  • Coyote Creek
  • Elephant Butte Lake
  • Heron Lake
  • Hyde Memorial
  • Leasburg Dam
  • Oasis
  • Percha Dam
  • Rockhound
  • Santa Rosa Lake
  • Storrie Lake
  • Sumner Lake
  • Ute Lake

First-Come First-Served Campgrounds

*The following campgrounds have first-come first-served campsites

  • Bluewater Lake
  • Cimarron Canyon
  • Conchas Lake
  • Hyde Memorial
  • Oliver Lee Memorial
  • Pancho Villa
  • Pecos Canyon State Park
  • Santa Rosa Lake
  • Storrie Lake
  • Sumner Lake

Campgrounds With No Availability

*The following campgrounds have no availability for Memorial Day weekend

  • Bottomless Lakes
  • Eagle Nest Lake
  • Fenton Lake State Park
  • El Vado Lake
  • Manzano Mountains
  • Navajo Lake

Remember to be mindful of those camping around you and to leave the parks the same as, if not better than, the way you found them – pack out what you pack in. Dogs are allowed in the parks but must be kept on leash.

To see which campsites are open, or to make a reservation, click here.