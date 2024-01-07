NEW YORK (AP) — Taylor Swift stunned in shimmery acid green custom Gucci at the newfangled Golden Globes, Sandra Hüller swept onto the red carpet in goddess green and Margot Robbie went full Barbie in pink custom Armani Privé at Sunday’s start of the rush-rush awards season.

Colman Domingo honored the man he portrays in “Rustin” — activist Bayard Rustin — in a Nehru tuxedo adorned with pins, while Lily Gladstone, a star of “Killers of the Flower Moon” and a red carpet newcomer, wore Valentino, a white gown with a black overcoat. She had a Bulgari diamond choker around her neck, later winning a Globe for best actress in a dramatic film.

Fashion risk-taker Timothée Chalamet, the latest “Wonka,” donned a bedazzled black jacket with black skinny trousers and a low-buttoned black shirt. His designer: Celine Homme.

Swift’s stunner by Gucci’s Sabato De Sarno included three straps at the back. Robbie, the star and a producer of the blockbuster and heavily nominated “Barbie” film, wore a hot pink sequined gown with a pink tulle boa. Her look was modeled on Superstar Barbie from 1977.

“Taylor Swift wearing Gucci was an absolute coup for Sabato De Sarno. With only one season at the iconic house under his belt, he’s already dressing one of the most famous pop icons in the world,” said Madeline Hirsch, news director for InStyle. “The look felt very Taylor. She loves sparkle, but with its bright color and slinky silhouette, it was definitely one of her more interesting looks in recent memory.”

Hüller, the “Anatomy of a Fall” star, chose a color from Louis Vuitton somewhere between emerald and sea green in Beverly Hills, California. Her bodice was fitted with skinny straps paired with a skirt of gentle pleats that fell to a train.

Show host Jo Koy, Christian Friedel, Matty Matheson, Daniel Pemberton and Justin Hartley all went wide on the lapels of their tuxedos. Colman Domingo went in a different direction in a custom black look by Louis Vuitton’s new men’s creative director, Pharrell Williams. He accessorized with pins of pearl and red jewels, and a single pearl earring.

“(Jawaharlal) Nehru was actually, you know, the first prime minister of India, and he was a colleague of Bayard Rustin, who I am representing tonight as a leading actor in a film. So it all tells the story. So for me, I was like, oh, Nehru. He represented peace and strength and love,” Domingo told The Associated Press.

As for his earring, he smiled: “Pearl. Why not? Because why not?” The buttons of his jacket were also pearl.

Dua Lipa showed up in custom Schiaparelli with a Tiffany & Co. necklace from 1962. Helen Mirren went for two hues of purple, including a coat, from Dolce & Gabbana. Julia Schlaepfer, meanwhile, walked in a white Old Hollywood gown from Danielle Frankel with a flawless drape at the high neck and no back.

CLASSIC CARPET GLAM ON DISPLAY

Jennifer Lopez also went Old Hollywood in strapless light pink with huge floral sleeves by Nicole + Felicia Couture. Greta Gerwig, the “Barbie” director, wore custom Fendi couture in black, including long black gloves to go with the sculptural silk duchesse look. Jennifer Aniston also went for black, her dress a strapless look with a scallop-pattern skirt. It was Dolce & Gabbana. She rocked her iconic “Rachel” haircut from her “Friends” days.

“It may sound cheesy but it really is true that Old Hollywood glamour is making a comeback on the post-writer strike red carpet,” said Brooke Bobb, fashion news director for Harper’s Bazaar.

Gillian Anderson won the night when it came to motifs. The “Sex Education” star was dressed in an ivory strapless gown by Gabriela Hearst embroidered with vaginas.

Why? She told Deadline there were many reasons, the top one this: “It’s brand appropriate.”

PLENTY OF SPARKLE AND METALLICS

Quinta Brunson, often a fashion standout, wore a sparkly Balmain gown in champagne that fell to her ankles with a crossover neck and an understated sparkle.

“If the Golden Globes were any indication, we’re in the midst of a new Hollywood Gilded Age when it comes to fashion,” Hirsch said. “Everyone from Emma Stone to Quinta Brunson glimmered and glittered in shimmering gowns that caught the light. Even Taylor Swift got in on the action wearing a very reputation-coded green sequin gown.”

A gaggle of stars made a statement in red: Da’Vine Joy Randolph with a broad peplum at the waist and ruffles at her low-cut neckline from Rodarte, and Alma Pöysti in a shiny off-shoulder number and a full ballgown skirt. Heidi Klum also represented the red crew in a strapless look with a huge, high-slit skirt. Selena Gomez, also in red, wore a fun gown with an asymmetrical hemline that began above the knee.

THE COLOR RED RULES

Rachel Brosnahan (Sergio Hudson), Julianne Moore (Bottega Veneta), Florence Pugh (Valentino), Danielle Brooks (Moschino) and Ayo Edebiri (Prada) also wore red. So did a couple of standout men, including Barry Keoghan of “Saltburn” in Louis Vuitton and John Krasinski, who paired his shiny red jacket with purple trousers.

“I love how every carpet, one color sort of pops. We’ve had a lot of yellow and pink but red is such a classic red carpet color,” said Andrea Lavinthal, editorial director for style and beauty at People.

Pugh debuted a brand new mohawk on the carpet.

“She always delivers an interesting hair look, and this night was no exception. The cool blonde color and 80s-rockstar styling were punk perfection, and paired with her sheer Valentino gown, all eyes were on her this evening,” Hirsch said.

Others sparkled in silver, including Julia Garner in a risque look with chunky embellishment and cut-out sides by Gucci. Issa Rae went for metallic orange from Pamella Roland’s spring/summer 2024 collection. It had a geometric tile sequin design.

Oprah, in celebration of the film adaptation of “The Color Purple” musical, continued her purple streak in a fitted long-sleeve gown. The look was embroidered in a geometric motif with a draped neckline. It was custom Louis Vuitton. Natalie Portman wore a garden of sequins by Dior Couture.

LET’S HEAR IT FOR THE GUYS

The men were mostly in solids. Not Chris Perfetti. He went shirtless in bold pinstripes and a huge black rose on one lapel. Tyler James Williams (in Dolce & Gabbana) went the same route, though his flower was cream. Jeffrey Wright opted for a traditional black tux. Lenny Kravitz rocked a black, wide-legged Alexander McQueen jumpsuit with side cutouts.

“Barry Keoghan and Jonathan Bailey have some of the most interesting suits of the evening,” said Trishna Rikhy, associate style commerce editor for Esquire. “Keoghan’s, with contrasting prints in the same shade of red on his blazer and pants, and Bailey’s, with a clean, all-white look tailored to a tee. These bright monochromatic looks are also refreshing after Hollywood’s long history of monochrome, meaning all black.”

There were some curious looks, including Meryl Streep in a liquid black skirt and jacket with a white pussy bow blouse and Natasha Lyon in a white gown with a spiky bodice that poked well above her neck.

Billie Eilish, her hair bright red and black, went school marm in a white blouse, brown skirt and an oversized black jacket, eyeglasses in place. Her look was by Willy Chavarria.

Jodie Foster channeled the same school marm, only this one was dressed up for a party with a high sequined collar and belt at the waist above a bulky pleated skirt. The designer: Alberta Ferretti.