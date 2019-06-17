Another “Empire” actor arrested, but on traffic offense

FILE – In this Jan. 10, 2016 file photo, Bryshere Y. Gray arrives at the 73rd annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. Gray, who plays a younger brother of Jussie Smollett’s character on the Chicago-based TV show “Empire,” was pulled over Thursday, June 13, 2019, because a temporary license plate didn’t match the 2014 Rolls Royce he was driving. He was arrested on a misdemeanor registration charge and ticketed for driving an uninsured vehicle and failure to carry a driver’s license. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP File)

CHICAGO (AP) — Another “Empire” actor has been arrested in Chicago, but this time on a traffic-related offense.

Police spokeswoman Karie James said Monday that Bryshere Gray, who plays a younger brother of Jussie Smollett’s character on the Chicago-based Fox TV show, was pulled over Thursday because a temporary license plate didn’t match the 2014 Rolls Royce he was driving. She says he was arrested on a misdemeanor registration charge and ticketed for driving an uninsured vehicle and failure to carry a driver’s license.

James says the 25-year-old Gray isn’t in custody, but it wasn’t immediately clear when he was released. Chris Alexander, a publicist for 20th Century Fox Television, didn’t immediately reply to a message seeking comment.

Smollett was arrested earlier this year on charges alleging that he had lied to police when he claimed he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack in January. Prosecutors later dropped the charges.