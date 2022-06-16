LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Actor and comedian David Koechner was arrested in Ohio on charges of operating a vehicle impaired – the Ohio equivalent to driving under the influence.

Koechner was driving on US-52 in Fayette Township in Lawrence County on Saturday, June 4. On a body camera video, a trooper who pulled him over told another law enforcement officer that the car Koechner was driving rode up quickly behind him and slowed down when he realized it was a trooper.

You can hear the responding trooper say, “I can smell it from here,” on the video as he walks up to the car just before 2 a.m.

Koechner told him he was on his way to Comic Con in Huntington, West Virginia. He had flown into Cincinnati and was driving the rest of the way, he said.

Koechner was scheduled for a photo op at Huntington Comic and Toy Convention on Sunday afternoon.

“I know who you are. I thought that looked like you,” the trooper said while talking to him.

“How much have you had to drink tonight?”

“One,” Koechner said.

“One beer, or one shot of liquor or what?” the officer asked.

“No, no. One beer,” Koechner responded.

The trooper performed several field sobriety tests on Koechner.

The 52-year-old actor was then put in handcuffs.

He told the trooper he had a previous DUI. According to FOX News, Koechner was charged with a DUI and hit-and-run on New Year’s Eve in December 2021 in California.

Koechner is best known for playing sports report Champ Kind in the movie “Anchorman.”