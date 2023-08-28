ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The next “American Idol” winner may be found at the New Mexico State Fair this year. The fair has teamed up with “American Idol” to find the best voices in the state for the chance to win a virtual VIP executive producer audition.

“American Idol is iconic and with auditions already happening, we figured why not bring it to

the State Fair,” said New Mexico State Fair General Manager Dan Mourning. “This is an amazing

opportunity to be first in line and we can’t wait for New Mexicans to come out and showcase

their talent.”

To be considered for the audition, a participant’s birthday must be between June 2, 1994, and Feb. 15, 2009. Applications are currently open but are capped at 20 entrants.

The New Mexico State Fair Idol competition will be held on Sunday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. at the Chevron Pavillon. The event is a karaoke-style event that will be produced by Call Me Ozz Karaoke. Participants will be able to sing a song of their choice with the top three moving on to a Zoom audition with “American Idol” producers.

Applications are due by Friday, Sept. 1, and can be found here.

All participants and guardians to minors 17 and under will receive free parking and admission into the fair. For eligibility requirements, click here.