Amazon series ‘Outer Range’ filming in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Film Office announced an Amazon Original Series will be produced in New Mexico. Amazon Studios and Plan B Entertainment are shooting the television series “Outer Range“ in Las Vegas, New Mexico and Albuquerque.

The series stars Josh Brolin, Imogen Poots, Lili Taylor, Tamara Podemski, Lewis Pullman, Tom Pelphrey, Noah Reid, Shaun Sipos, Isabel Arraiza and Olive Abercrombie. The show is about a rancher fighting for his land and family, who then discovers a mystery. The production is employing about 200-300 New Mexico crew members and 2,000 New Mexico background and extras, according to a news release.

“Outer Range is a major production employing thousands of New Mexicans over several months. We are so excited about this television series that will feature so many of New Mexico’s diverse landscapes and are grateful Amazon Studios has chosen New Mexico,” said Amber Dodson, Director, New Mexico Film Office in a news release.

Earlier this week the New Mexico Film Office also announced that a new Lifetime movie has started production. Holiday in Santa Fe production will reportedly employ approximately 20 New Mexico crew members and 50 New Mexico background talent.