SILVER CITY, N.M. (KRQE) – Amazon Prime TV series, “The College Tour,” is going to film at Western New Mexico University in Silver City this month.

The film crew will visit multiple locations on and off campus from Nov. 6-10 to tell the stories of 10 students. Series host Alex Boylan will also be making a visit. WNMU will get the chance to highlight its campus life and academic programs. WNMU officials say the opportunity will benefit students, the university and the community

Earlier this year, WNMU held auditions for students who wanted to be featured on the show. The 10 students who were selected are being guided by production crews while writing and practicing scripts for the show.

The show can be seen on Amazon Prime. This episode is scheduled to stream in the spring of 2024.

“The College Tour,” tells the story of colleges and universities around the world.​ Each episode focuses on a single college or university.