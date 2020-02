NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Soon, you’ll be able to see the story of an otherworldly mystery set in New Mexico on the big screen. The Amazon original “The Vast of Night” was largely filmed in Texas, but the setting is a small New Mexico town in the 1950s.

It follows odd happenings as a young switchboard operator and a radio DJ investigate what’s behind a strange frequency detected in their town. “The Vast of Night” is set to hit theaters and Amazon Prime on March 29.