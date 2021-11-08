Alec Baldwin calls for police to monitor use of guns on set

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Actor Alec Baldwin is calling on production companies to hire police officers to monitor the safety of any guns used on movie and TV sets. The ‘Rust’ actor made the comment on his Twitter feed.
Baldwin fired a .45 caliber revolver while rehearsing a scene for the film, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza. Other actors have made calls for guns to no longer be used on movie sets, something Baldwin says he’s extremely interested in.
The Santa Fe County District Attorney is investigating the shooting and says she hasn’t ruled out filing charges in the case.