ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you have watched the Olympic Winter Games, you most likely saw teams compete in the sport of curling. Interest in curling has been growing since Beijing 2022, according to the Olymipcs’ website, and has since made its way to Albuquerque.

The Roadrunner Curling Club, founded in 2017 by James Brickey, teaches people how to curl and compete against other team members. Today, Mike King is in charge of the club and continues its mission. “Right now, we’ve got 45 active members. It fluctuates year to year, but generally, it peaks after Winter Olympics,” King says.

King decided to take up curling after watching the 2018 Olympic Winter Games, and that is when he found the Roadrunner Curling Club. “I started not knowing really anything about curling, just watching it. I took some more ‘Learn to Curl’ classes, and then I didn’t get fully, fully hooked to the point where I was like, ‘Oh, I wanna become president one day,’ until I went to bonspiel [curling tournaments],” says King.

The Roadrunner Curling Club uses the two training and curling rinks at the Outpost Ice Arenas in Albuquerque. The club offers “Learn to Curl” sessions and three types of leagues: Instructional, No Standings, and Round-Robin. To join Road Runner Curling leagues (not including its Instructional leagues), players must pay annual membership dues; prices range depending on the type of membership. “So the ‘Learn to Curls’ are a great place to start. It’s just an hour-and-a-half long Thursday night thing we hold once a month,” King explains.

Those who are interested in a long-term learning commitment can join the five-week-long Instructional league. King says the camaraderie at the curling events is one of his favorite parts. “It’s not as easy as it looks, but it’s a blast,” King says.