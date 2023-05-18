ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Back for its second year, post-pandemic, is Albuquerque’s Freedom Fourth celebration. The Fourth of July bash will be held from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Balloon Fiesta Park.

The free event will hold all kinds of family-friendly fun, including food, drinks, music, activities, and more. Alcoholic beverages will be available from many local vendors at The Cantina.

Entertainment Schedule

What Can and Can’t You Bring?

Permitted Items

Chairs

Service animals

Umbrellas

Tents or canopies

Coolers

Strollers

Prohibited Items

Alcoholic beverages

Glass

Drug paraphernalia

Weapons

BBQ grills

Pets

Fireworks

To get to the event by car, parking can be reserved in advance here for $8 or can be bought for $10 in July and during the day of the event. To bike to the event, follow the bike map here and enjoy a free bike valet service at the event.

Park and Ride buses will also be providing rides from Cottonwood and Coronado malls starting at 3 p.m. and ending at 7:30 p.m. Return trips will leave at the end of the fireworks show and will stop providing rides at 11 p.m. Large items, like canopies and tents, will not be permitted on the buses.

To learn more about this year’s event, click here.