ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque’s Summerfest is always a fun time for local food, brews, music, and more. Here is what you need to know about Summerfest for 2023.
Summerfest 2023 will consist of three venues spread throughout the summer; one will be in the Heights, one in Nob Hill, and one on the Westside. All of the events are free to the public with local food and goods available for purchase.
Heights Summerfest
- When? Saturday, June 10, 2023, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Where? North Domingo Baca Park
Music Lineup
- 5 p.m. – St. Levi and the Family Tree (Alternative Soul)
- 6 p.m. – Vibestrong (Reggae/Rock)
- 7 p.m. – The Big Spank (Latin/Ska/Reggae)
- 8:30 p.m. – Galactic featuring Anjelika ‘Jelly’ Joseph (New Orleans, LA quintet)
Route 66 Summerfest
- When? Saturday, July 22, 2023, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Where? Nob Hill (Girard to Washington)
Music Lineup
- Main Stage
- 6 p.m. – High Desert Playboys (Americana/Bluegrass)
- 7 p.m. – Severo y Grupo Fuego (Latin)
- 8:30 p.m. – Quitapenas (Afro-Latin combo)
- Wellesley Stage
- 5 p.m. – Antonio Luis Y Su Proyecto Cumbion (New Mexican/Spanish)
- 6:20 p.m. – The Memphis P. Tails (Blues/Funk)
- 7:50 p.m. – DK & The Affordables (Rock)
- East Stage
- 5 p.m. – Burque Sol (Reggae)
- 6:20 p.m. – Slums of Harvard (Rock)
- 7:50 p.m. – Red Light Cameras (Rock/Garage Pop)
Westside Summerfest
- When? Saturday, August 5, 2023, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Where? Ventana Ranch Community Park
Music Lineup
- East Stage
- 5:15 p.m. – Burque Jazz Bandits (Jazz)
- 6:30 p.m. – Big K and Blue Train (Blues/Funk)
- 7:45 p.m. – Side Montero (Alt-Rock)
- 9 p.m. – Nathaniel Krantz (Country)
- West Stage
- 5 p.m. – Reviva (Reggae/Ska)
- 6:15 p.m. – Chris Dracup: Funk of the West (Blues/Funk)
- 7:30 p.m. – Silver Sky Blues Band (Blues/Rockabilly)
- 8:45 p.m. – Str8 Shot (New Mexican/Spanish)
Food Vendors
Albuquerque Summerfest will host a variety of food vendors.
- Baskin Robbins
- Bing Tea
- Burger Knights
- Craft Q
- Desert Sun Mobile Cafe
- Good Dawg Catering & Concessions
- Juicy J’s
- Latte Corazon
- Loaded Lemon ABQ
- Mrs. Sprinkles Ice Cream
- Rollin’ In Hot
- Sugar Bee’s Sweets
- The Supper Truck
- Tikka Spice
- Yarling’s Papuseria
Alcohol Vendors
*Open to those over 21 with a valid ID
- Bosque Brewing Co.
- Boxing Bear Brewing Co.
- Brew Lab 101 & Cider Co.
- DH Lescombes Winery
- Hollow Spirits Distillery
- La Cumbre Brewing Co.
- Leaf & Hive Brew Lab
- Nikle Co.
- Quarter Celtic Brewpub
- ReSource Brewing Co.
- Safe House Distilling
- Sheehan Winery
- Sidetrack Brewing Co.
- Sobremesa
- Tractor Brewing
Artisans & Shops
- Air Tings
- Anka Jewelry Designs
- Art by Autumn Moon
- Bee Nice Beauty
- Big Head Leather
- Big T Spice Co.
- Bijoux Metis (website NA)
- Bloomers
- Born & Raised Clothing
- Casa Cocktails
- ChangeOut Jewelry
- Common Good Concepts
- Crossed Paws Pottery
- Dawson Designs (website NA)
- Desert Flower Baking Co. (website NA)
- Enchanted Wik Candle Co. and Bar
- Fiesta on the Go LLC
- Flora & Foliage
- Flowers By Russi (website NA)
- Half Full Designs
- Honey Shack NM
- Made by Mac (website NA)
- Milagro Goat Farm
- Mum & Pup LLC (website NA)
- New Mexico Sabor
- One Seed Designs
- PicaSweets
- RootsNM
- Scattered Light Stitchery
- Sokwa
- Speckle Ware
- Squidly Designs
- Sunshine Alchemists & Soap Co.
- Susan Gomez Arts
- Tailwaggin Temptations
- The Doodle Shop
- The Imperfect Heart
- The Living Flame Candle Co.
- Tribal Creations (website NA)
- Vague Made
- Zozoya Candle Company
For more information on Albuquerque Summerfest, click here.