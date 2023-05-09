ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque’s Summerfest is always a fun time for local food, brews, music, and more. Here is what you need to know about Summerfest for 2023.

Summerfest 2023 will consist of three venues spread throughout the summer; one will be in the Heights, one in Nob Hill, and one on the Westside. All of the events are free to the public with local food and goods available for purchase.

Heights Summerfest

When? Saturday, June 10, 2023, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, June 10, 2023, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Where? North Domingo Baca Park

Music Lineup

Route 66 Summerfest

When? Saturday, July 22, 2023, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, July 22, 2023, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Where? Nob Hill (Girard to Washington)

Music Lineup

Westside Summerfest

When? Saturday, August 5, 2023, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, August 5, 2023, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Where? Ventana Ranch Community Park

Music Lineup

Food Vendors

Albuquerque Summerfest will host a variety of food vendors.

Alcohol Vendors

*Open to those over 21 with a valid ID

Artisans & Shops

For more information on Albuquerque Summerfest, click here.