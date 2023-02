ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Isotopes have announced their 2023 promotional schedule and this year’s season will be jam-packed with fun. Highlights of the upcoming season include 15 fireworks shows, a Green Chile Cheeseburgers night, and 21 giveaways. Giveaways this year will consist of bobbleheads, t-shirts, jerseys, hats, a beer stein, and more.

The Albuquerque Isotopes will host 75 games this season beginning on Apr. 4. Tickets will go on sale on Mar. 6. To see the daily calendar or to buy tickets visit milb.com.

Mariachis de Nuevo México

Saturday, Apr. 8 Long-Sleeve T-Shirt Giveaway

Friday, May 5 Al Hurricane Jr. Concert, Mariachis Jersey giveaway, & Fireworks Show

Tuesday, Jun. 6 Taco Tuesday & Mariachis Flag giveaway

Saturday, Jul. 1 Lowrider Night & Bobblehead giveaway

Saturday, Aug. 5 Fireworks Extravaganza

Sunday, Sep. 24 Mariachis Jersey giveaway & Fan Appreciation Day



Fireworks Shows

Friday, Apr. 21

Saturday, Apr. 22

Friday, May 5

Saturday, May 6

Saturday, May 20

Saturday, May 27

Saturday, Jun. 10

Sunday, Jul. 2

Monday, Jul. 3

Saturday, Jul. 15

Saturday, Jul. 29

Saturday, Aug. 5

Saturday, Aug. 19

Friday, Sep. 8

Saturday, Sep. 23

Giveaway Nights

Tuesday, Apr. 4 Fleece Blankets

Friday, Apr. 7 Magnet Schedules

Saturday, Apr. 8 Long-Sleeve T-Shirts

Sunday, Apr. 23 22oz Cups

Friday, May 5 Mariachis Jerseys

Friday, May 19 Baseball Cards

Sunday, May 21 Team Posters

Friday, May 26 Camo Hats

Tuesday, Jun. 6 Mariachis Flags

Thursday, Jun. 8 Magazines

Friday, Jun. 9 Hats

Friday, Jun. 30 Beach Towels

Saturday, Jul. 1 Lowrider Bobbleheads

Friday, Jul. 14 Beer Steins

Sunday, Jul. 30 Lunch Bags

Friday, Aug. 4 Youth Jerseys

Friday, Aug. 18 Raglan T-Shirts

Sunday, Aug. 20 Jordan Pacheco Bobbleheads

Saturday, Sep. 9 Clear Fanny Packs

Sunday, Sep. 10 Dog Bowls

Sunday, Sep. 24 Mariachis Jerseys

Theme Nights

Tuesday, Apr. 18 Jackie Robinson Celebration

Saturday, May 20 Women in Sports Night

Friday, May 26 Asian American Pacific Islander Night

Saturday, May 27 Salute to Services

Sunday, May 28 Faith & Family Day

Sunday, Jun. 11 Pride Night

Friday, Jul. 28 Marvel’s Defender of the Diamond

Thursday, Jun. 29 Youth Summer Program Day

Saturday, Jul. 29 Green Chile Cheeseburgers Night

Saturday, Sep. 9 First Responders Day

Friday, Saturday, & Sunday, Sep. 22-24 Fan Appreciation Weekend

Holiday Games

Sunday, Apr. 9 Easter Pre-Game Candy Hunt

Friday-Sunday, May 26-28 Memorial Day Weekend

Saturday, Jun. 10 Juneteenth Celebration

Monday, Jul. 3 Independence Day Celebration

Bark in the Park

Sunday, Apr. 23

Sunday, Sep. 10

50 Cent Hot Dog Nights

Wednesday, Apr. 19

Wednesday, Jun. 28

Entertainers