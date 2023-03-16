ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Isotopes have announced their 2023 Youth Skills Clinics. Dates for this year’s clinics are Saturday, May 27, and Saturday, Jul. 29, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Kids ages 5 to 15 can participate in the clinics and learn from the pros. The skills that will be taught include basic hitting, pitching, and agility training. Each participant will receive hands-on instruction from Isotopes players, an Isotopes hat, lunch from Chick-fil-A, and four Reserved Level tickets to a home game.

The cost for the clinics is $75 per child, per clinic. Sign-ups are open now and spots are limited. For more information click here, and to register click here.