Albuquerque improv theatre hosts first in-person show in more than a year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Saturday, The Box Performance Space hosted its grand reopening. After more than a year of streaming their improv shows, Kristen Berg, the co-artistic director of the downtown theatre, says Saturday’s first in-person event sold out.

It featured special guests Rhea Seehorn and Patrick Fabian from Better Call Saul to perform in the short-form improv show. “We’re so excited to be able to perform with that audience energy that is so desperately missed in live theatre. It’s really, really important to the live performance,” said Berg.

Tickets are still available for the rest of July.

